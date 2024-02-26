2x points for loyalty members
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg 7 Heyward St
GIFT PACKAGES
- Gift Box - Hot Breakfast For One$95.00
Egg omelet, bagel with butter on the side, farina, chopped salad including Israeli, tomato olive, & Arabian salad, 2 Fresh worm cheese crepe blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on side, slice of cheesecake, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
- Gift Box - Hot Lunch For One$95.00
Eggplant Parmesan, hot soup your choice, gourmet leafy salad your choice, 2 cheese blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on the side, slice of cheesecake, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
- Gift Box - All Day For One$95.00
2 bagels, scoop of 3 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, & egg salad, chopped salads: Israeli, tomato olive, & Arabian salad, 2 fresh worm cheese crape blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on the side, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
- Gift Box - Hot Breakfast For Two$115.00
2 Bagels, egg omelet of 4 egg & cheese quesadilla, farina, pancakes, gourmet leafy salads, 2 fresh worm cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, 2 BB Bottle drinks. Beautifully wrapped a Brooklyn Bagel gift boxed. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
- Gift Box - Hot Lunch For Two$115.00
3 Bagels, scoop of tuna, egg salad, guacamole and cream cheese, 2 gourmet leafy salad, 2 worm cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, in-house cheesecakes, 2 BB Bottle drinks. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928Beautifully packaged a Brooklyn bagel gift box.
- Gift Box - All Day For Two$115.00
3 Bagels, scoop of tuna, egg salad, guacamole and cream cheese, 2 gourmet leafy salad, 2 cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, slice cheesecakes, 2 BB Bottle drinks. Beautifully packaged & gift boxed. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
- Gift Box$7.00
Create your own package & have it displayed Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box. Add your item to the shopping cart & add this gift box. The store will have your order wrapped up for you. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
DRINKS
- Italian Cluster Espresso Creamoo$12.50
Italian cappuccino blended with espresso , milk and ice cream, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy lotus sugar topping—oh-so-beautifully delicious.
- Peanut Butter Razzle Creamo$12.50
Peanut butter arachidi, milk chocolate nuggets, chewy caramels, peanut cluster cup, ice cream, whipped cream.
- Oreo Cookie Creamo$9.50
A mix of cookies, milk and ice are blended to make a perfect icy creamy cookie texture then finished with a delicious cookies & cream topping.
- Carmel Pretzel Crunch Creamo$9.50
Sweet and salty pretzel complemented by rich chocolate notes in an iconic Frappuccino blend, finished with rich chocolatey whip and crunchy pretzel pieces.
- Fragola Strawberry Creamo Crunch$9.50
Summer's favorite strawberry is the star of this delicious Creamo Blended Beverage! A blend of ice cream, milk and strawberry puree layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with vanilla whipped creama sprinkled crunch on top.
- Crunchy Chocolate Verrarolato Creamo$9.50
Summer's favorite chocolate crunchy ferrero is the star of this delicious Creamo Blended Beverage! A blend of ice cream, milk and country Verrarolato creamy chocolate puree layered on top of a splash of puree and finished with vanilla whipped creama sprinkled crunch nut on top.
- Vanilla/ Chocolate/ Strawberry Milkshake$9.50
This rich and creamy milkshake blend choice of vanilla/ Chocolate/ Strawberry, milk and ice topped with whipped cream takes vanilla flavor to another level.
- Pistachio Creamo$9.50
Sweet pistachio flavor blended with Vanilla ,milk and ice cream, then finished with whipped cream and a salted brown-buttery topping—an icy-smooth, creamy delight to bring you into your uplifting day.
- Italian Cappuccino Frappe$9.50
Caramel frappe mix syrup meets a shot of espresso, milk and ice for a rendezvous in the blender, while whipped cream and buttery caramel sauce layer the love on top.
- Skinny Italian Cappuccino Frappe$10.50
Sugar Free - Caramel frappe mix Sugar Free syrup meets a shot of espresso, milk and ice for a rendezvous in the blender, optional, whipped cream and buttery caramel sauce layer on top.
- Mochaccino Frappe$9.50
Mocha sauce, Frappe Roast coffee, milk and ice all come together for a mocha flavor that'll leave you wanting more.
- Carmel Crunch Frappe$9.50
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel topping
- Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappe$9.50
Mocha, crumbled cookies, blended with classic espresso Mocha sprinkled with dark chocolate.
- Original Iced Coffee$6.50
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steeped in cold beow for 20 hours, without touching heat Cold Brew is made from Brooklyn Bagels custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
- Iced Latte refreshing$6.50
- Iced Belgium Chocolate Milk$6.50
Our Belgium chocolate milk poured over ice flavored with our chocolate sauce recommended with whip cream.
- Iced Tropical Tea$6.50
- Iced Lemon Ginger$6.50
- Iced Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew$7.50
- Iced Mocha Latte$5.50
- Organic Natural FruitSmoothies$12.50
REAL FRUITS. NO SWEETENER ADD. avail: strawberry, strawberry mango, tropical blend, tropical blueberry, acai, strawberry mango. Bases avail: milk, water, orange juice
- FruitSmoothies$8.50
Blended Ice, base, fruit puree concentrate, sweetener, whipped cream; Flavors avail: strawberry, mango, tropical blend. Bases avail: milk, water, orange juice
- Florida Sunshine Fruit Smoothie$8.50
- Strawberry Fruit Smoothie$7.50
- Italian Flavored Hot Cappuccino$7.50
- Hot Original Cappuccino / Latte$7.50
Espresso, steamed micro foamed milk. No sugar added unless you choose to. (Optional) Add a flavor: caramel, french vanilla & hazelnut.
- Hot Brewed Coffee$4.00
Freshly ground on-premises, brewed constantly at the self-serving station.
- Hot Caramel Crunch Latte$7.50
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, hot formed milk, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel topping
- Hot Pistachio Latte$7.50
- Hot Swiss Chocolate$7.50
Steamed Foamed Milk, Swiss Chocolate, Chocolate chunks.
- Hot White Supreme Chocolate$7.50
- Hot Mocha Latte$6.50
- Hot Americano$6.50
- Hot Tropical Tea$6.50
- Hot Espresso Shot$5.75
- Hot Lemon Ginger Healing Tea$7.50
Raw wildflower honey, fresh ginger root, hot water. Lemon. Enjoy it for its medicinal properties, like soothing a sore throat or upset stomach, or just because it's so good.
- BB Fresh Drinks Battle$3.75
- Non Carbonated Drinks$3.00
- Poland Spring Water$2.00
- Carbonated Soda Drinks$2.00
- Pure Watermelon$8.99Out of stock
- Wake Up Call$8.99
- Soulkick$8.99
- Rockin Beat$8.99
- Melon Hydro$8.99Out of stock
- Pure Green Booster$8.99
- Golden Girl$8.99
- Coconut Hydrate$8.99Out of stock
- Pure Gingerade$8.99
- Active Charcoal$8.99Out of stock
BREAKFAST PLATE
- Windsor Parmesan French Toast$14.50
Sourdough bread soaked in egg carmel butter milk, topped with aged mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce on the side.
- Florida Sunny Egg Croissant$10.50
A buttery dough French croissant toasted & filled with sunny sideup egg, Mozzarella Cheese & sliced tomatoes, spring mix.
- Classic FrenchToast$13.95
French toast with our famous sourdough bread lightly sweetened with caramel, confectionated, SourCream on the side. Choose the way you like it, original, strawberry sauce, blueberry sauce, salty caramel sauce.
- Hot Buttered Cheese Crepes$12.50
- Breakfast Burrito$16.95
Slice avocado, mildly spiced Shakshuka omelet, home fries, topped with melted mozzarella cheese rolled in a ww wrap.
- American Wrap Omelet$10.50
Libish's Omelet, on a toasted WW wrap, tomato, with Romaine lettuce.
- Quick Breakfast$14.50
Quick Breakfast Plate Includes; bagel + eggs + choice of drink. Choice of home fries, salad, or both. Note: Please be advised, our eggs are already salted
- Tourist Bagel Sandwich$12.95Out of stock
Grilled lox, avocado, sunny side up eggs, garlic butter, on a everything bagel.
- Grilled Avocado Cheese Melt$12.50Out of stock
Sourdough panini bread w/ Slice avocado, grilled purple onion, melted yellow cheese, garlic butter & spicy mayo
- Shakshuka Breakfast Plate$16.99
Israeli salsa, three sunny side-ups, 4 half toasted sourdough sliced bread. 4oz Schug
- Artisan Israeli Shakshuka Sandwiches$14.50
Shakshuka style egg, garlic butter, hot pepper mix, mozzarella cheese, on a toasted homemade sourdough baguette
- Healthy Southwest Tuna Wrap$12.50
Tuna on a wrap, spring mix, sliced red pepper, sliced yellow pepper, shredded carrot. 4oz Israeli salad.
- Avocado Cheese Egg Melt Flagel$12.50
Flagel, hard boiled egg, avocado, mozzarella cheese, garlic butter.
- Focaccia Sunny Side up$15.99
- Scrambled Eggs in a Plate$5.50
- Tuna Egg Salad Plate + Toasted EV Butter Bagel$12.95
- Spinach Cheese Omelette Plate$14.95
Spinach cheese omelette, toasted buttered sourdough sliced bread on the side.
- Mexican Roasted Tomato Omelette Plate$14.95
Mexican Roasted Tomato Cheese Omelette Plate
- Vegetable Omelette Plate$14.95
Vegetable omelette, sliced tomatoes, spring mix. With toasted homemade multigrain sourdough on the side.
- Hungarian Mushroom Omelette Plate$14.95
- Spinach Cheese Omelet Tortilla$15.95
Spinach Mozzarella Cheese Omelet Guacamole salad feta cheese A drop Caesar dressing. 4oz tomato onion salad
- Cream Cheese & Lox Focaccia$22.00
- Miami Breakfast Plate$18.50
- Breakfast Your Way$15.99
Three scoops of spreads of your choice, two chopped salads your choice, bread option your choice.
- Tomato Salsa Tartar Plate$15.00
- Hot Farina$7.00
authentic Hungarian style.
SANDWICHES + BREADS
- Spinacia Oleracea Melt$14.50Out of stock
Fresh Spinach Mozzarella Cheese Melt on a Sourdough Garlic Bread Panini Style
- Fried Egg Sandwich אייער שפייז$8.50
Egg omelet, bread choice, vegetable toppings. Note: Please be advised, our eggs are already salted
- Cream Cheese Sandwich$6.75
Available in classic, scallion, vegetable. vegan cream cheese (non dairy). Add veggies your choice.
- Tuna Sandwich$9.50
Available in classic, scallion, spicy, vegetable.
- Avocados Sandwich$9.50
Available in sliced avocado, guacamole. Add veggies your choice.
- Egg Sandwich$8.50
Available in sliced egg, egg salad. Add veggies your choice.
- Tourist Bagel Sandwich$13.95Out of stock
Grilled lox, avocado mix, sunny side up eggs, garlic butter, little spicy mayo to add flavor, topped with Brooklyn Bagels homemade seasoning, on a on a toasted everything bagel.
- Florida Sunny Egg Croissant$12.50
Sunnyside on a French butter croissant Tomato spring mix
- Lox Sandwich$10.50Out of stock
Available in sliced, lox salad. Add veggies your choice.
- Artisan Israeli Shakshuka Sandwiches$14.50
Shakshuka style egg, garlic butter, hot pepper mix, mozzarella cheese, on a toasted homemade sourdough baguette
- Parisian Lox Croissant$14.99Out of stock
Buttered fluffy homemade Croissant, cream cheese, sliced lox, fresh spring mix, pickled capers.
- Tuna Melt Panini$14.50Out of stock
multigrain Sourdough Bread tuna melt w/ garlic butter, sautéed onion, mozzarella cheese, tomato.
- Sliced Eggs Sandwich$7.50
- American Cheese Sandwich$6.75Out of stock
- Just Vegetables Sandwich$5.75
To get your daily dose of veggies.
- Butter Sandwich$5.00
- Crunchy Fried Lox$14.50Out of stock
On a Flagel w/garlic butter, scallion cream cheese, grilled shallot onion, lettuce, tomato & pepper crusted lox topped with chef special spicy seasoning.
- Yoely's American Grilled Cheese$12.50Out of stock
Sourdough bread, garlic butter, melted mozzarella cheese, oregano, ketchup.
- Avocado Cheese Egg Melt Flagel$12.50
Flagel, hard boiled egg, avocado, mozzarella cheese, garlic butter.
- Korean Guacamole Brunch$12.50
Avocado salad, boiled eggs, fresh spring mix on a our homemade butter croissant.
- The Niçoise Bite$12.50
Tuna, hard boiled eggs, fresh spring mix, on our homemade croissant.
- Eggplant Parmesan Panini$14.99
Eggplant parmesan sandwich, on a homemade sourdough bread, mozzarella cheese with garden herbs, panini style.
- Tuna Nicoise Sandwich$12.50
Garlic mayo on a sourdough baguette, spring mix, flaked tuna, sliced eggs, sliced red pepper, thin sliced lemon. salt, pepper
- Gershon's Croissant Panini$12.50Out of stock
Croissant w/ garlic butter, crispy red pepper, mozzarella cheese panini style
- Tuna Melt Panini$12.50Out of stock
Sliced Sourdough Bread w/ garlic butter, sautéed onion cheese, tomato, Schug & tuna
- Grilled Avocado Cheese Melt$12.50Out of stock
Sourdough panini bread w/ Slice avocado, grilled purple onion, melted yellow cheese, garlic butter & spicy mayo
- Duddy's Croissant Panini$12.50
Garlic butter, tomato, American cheese on a Butter croissant Panini
- BAGELS + BAGUETTE
- SPREADS SCOOPS
- Sourdough Bread חלה$15.99Out of stock
Homemade sourdough Challah
- Multigrain Sourdough Bread חלה$16.99Out of stock
- CREATE YOUR OWN SANDWICH$6.50
- Create Your Own Sandwich$8.50
Just the way you like it.
- Greek Avocado Open Toast$11.99Out of stock
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Sliced red onion, Cherry tomatoes, Vinaigrette .
- Avocado Smash Open Toast$11.99Out of stock
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, mashed avocado, lemon juice, Cucumber, Radish, Cilantro.
- Avocado Slice Lox Open Toast$11.99Out of stock
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Mashed avocado, Spring mix, slice regular lox, purple onion, capers.
- Avocado Sunny Side Up Open Toast$11.99Out of stock
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Avocado, Sunny side up Salt- pepper.
- Avocado Classic Tuna Open Toast$11.99Out of stock
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Slice avocado, Tuna Hard boiled eggs.
- Avocado Sliced Egg Open Toast$11.99Out of stock
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Slice Avocado, Sliced Egg Toast, Avocado, Sliced eggs.
- American Wrap Omelet$10.50
Libish's Omelet, on a toasted WW wrap, tomato, with Romaine lettuce.
- Healthy Southwest Tuna Wrap$12.50
Tuna on a wrap, spring mix, sliced red pepper, sliced yellow pepper, shredded carrot. 4oz Israeli salad.
- Baked Salmon Wrap$18.99
- Avocado sliced egg wrap$9.50
- Breakfast Burrito$16.95
Slice avocado, mildly spiced Shakshuka omelet, home fries, topped with melted mozzarella cheese rolled in a ww wrap.
- BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP$7.99
LUNCH MENU
- Health & Mind Salmon Plate$22.50Out of stock
Fresh baked herbed salmon + two sides.
- Mediterranean Salmon Plate$22.50Out of stock
Salsa baked Salmon +sides
- Italian Salmon Plate$22.50Out of stock
Fresh baked salmon covered with our in-house rich italian pasta topping. Choice of two fish sides.
- Just Salmon$16.00Out of stock
Fresh salmon flavored with our signature herbs sizzled to perfection.
- Classic Napoleon style - Personal Pie$15.99
Personal pizza pie with roasted tomato sauce and cheese blend. Sourdough Crust & Gluten-Free Crust available.
- Baked Ziti$15.95
Penne, marinara sauce, shredded cheese.
- Grilled Mushroom Pesto Focaccia$20.00
- Grilled Paninis$14.00Out of stock
Grilled panini in a press filled with a homed marinara pizza sauce & melted mozzarella mix cheese. Choose topping the way you like it.
- Enoki Mushroom Soup$8.00Out of stock
Enoki mushrooms, olive oil, parsley, onion, garlic, and other healthy herbs. Recommended with our famous slice sourdough bread with garlic butter Optional with croutons, mozzarella cheese, or a toasted butter bagel.
- Greek Salad Personal Pie$20.00
Mozzarella cheese, grated Marinated artichokes, Quartered Black olives or Kalamata olives, sliced Baby tomatoes, halved Red onion, halved and thinly sliced drizzle of EVOO Feta sprinkled for garnish after pizza is baked
- Brazilian Parmesan Pesto Fries$12.95
- Garlic Cheese Crossed Personal Pie$20.00
- Cheesy Pizza Bagel$10.00
On our handcrafted bagels with our pizza sauce topped with melted cheese & any topping of your choice. Includes both halves.
- Hot Buttered Cheese Crepes$12.50
- Mediterranean Egg Falafel Focaccia$20.00
Mashed avocado, spring mix, tahini, pepper crust on a sourdough focaccia flatbread
- Stuffed Mozzarella Mushroom$12.50
- Personal Falafel Tahini personal Pie$19.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$15.95
- Penne Alla Vodka$15.95
Penne, pink cream sauce, basil, parmesan cheese.
- Mini Falafel Plate+ Homemade Tahini$7.50
- Sicilian Garlic Focaccia$17.99
- Spinach Ricotta Focaccia$20.00
- Grilled Mushroom Pesto Focaccia$17.99
- Avocado Tartar Plate + Sourdough Crackers$15.00
Plate guacamole tortillas sourdough chips
- Gourmet Quesadillas$15.00
Grilled wrap, Mozzarella cheese blend, filling choice: mushroom onion, egg& cheese, grilled vegetables, eggplant parm, avocado, pizza, tuna melt.
SALAD BOWL + ACAI BOWL
- Baked Salmon Skewers Bowl$17.99Out of stock
Spring mix, baked kabob salmon, baked sweet potato, red cabbage, lemon till dressing on the side
- Tuna Nicoise Bowl$17.99
TUNA NICOISE BOWL Spring mix & Romaine lettuce , tuna chunks, sliced eggs, nicoise black olives, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette
- Grilled Lox Bowl$15.99Out of stock
Spring mix, grilled slice lox, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, spicy dressing on side.
- Caesar Salad Bowl$17.99
Fresh chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese, multigrain sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing.
- Greek Salad Bowl$17.99
Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, Shinly sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Dressing: olive oil and a splash of vinegar
- Sabich Bowl$17.99
Spring mix, Fried sliced eggplant, cherry tomatoes, green olives, 5 crispy falafel, topped with parsley and tahini.
- Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$17.99
Falafel balls, cabbage slaw, hot peppers, diced Persian cucumber, diced tomatoes, cubed eggplant and tahina.
- Garden Salad + Tuna Bowl$15.99
Fresh chopped Romaine, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced fresh mushrooms. In house Caesar dressing.
- Nish Nash Salad Bowl$15.99
Fresh romaine lettuce hearts, chopped purple cabbage, cherry tomatoes, red onion, nish nosh crackers, In house Nish Nash dressing
- Build Your Own Salad$14.50
Create your own salad just the way you like it.
- NYC Pistachio Acai Bowl$14.95
Pure acai mixed with banana, blueberries almond milk Topped with blueberries, strawberry, banana, coconut , chia seeds, pistachio butter
- Williamsburg Acai Bowl$14.95
Acai mixed with banana, blueberries, almond milk Topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, pistachio butter
- Power Powl$14.95
Acai mixed with banana, blueberries almond milk Topped with Chocolate granola, banana, creamy peanut butter
- Brooklyn Dragon Fruit Bowl$14.95
Acai mixed with banana, strawberry, almond milk Topped with banana, pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, coconut flakes, Drizzle pistachio butter
- Honey Dream Acai$14.95
Acai mixed with banana, blueberries almond milk, honey Topped Granola banana strawberry blueberry Drizzle honey
- Create Your Own Acai$16.95
Create your own Acai just the way you like it.
PASTRY + DESSERT
- Chocolate Croissant$5.75
Homemade chocolate butter French croissant.
- Butter Croissant$5.75
- Belgium Cheese Flaky Puff$6.75
Light and crispy dough filled with cheese filling. topped with white Belgian chocolate - Dairy
- Chocolate Babka$8.75
- Swiss Cinnamon Cheese Stick$6.75
- Flaky Chocolate Puff$5.75
- Milky Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie$6.75
- Double Chocolate Cheese Muffin$6.75
- Carrot Cheese Muffins$6.75
- Yogurt$5.75Out of stock
- Carrot Cheese Slice$8.75
- NYC Strawberry Cheesecake$8.75
- Brooklyn Carmelo Cheesecake$8.75
- Oreo Cookies N Cream Cheesecake$8.75
- Chocolate Ripple Cheesecake$8.75
- New! Dark & White Chocolate Cheese Balls$9.95Out of stock
4 Soft melting cheese-cake bowls covered with white and dark Swiss chocolate.
- Cappuccino Chocolate Muffin$5.75
(Dairy Free)
CORPORATE PLATTERS
- Corporate Wrap Platter$75.00
- Corporate Assorted Bagel Platter$65.00
- 12x12 Corporate Creek Salad Platter$75.00
- Corporate Sandwich Sandwich Platter$75.00
- 12x12 Crunchy Fried Lox Pretzel Bun$95.00
- Corporate Cheese Crapes$95.00
- Corporate Pastry Platter$75.00
- 12x12 Cheesecake Platter$95.00
- Manhattan Butter Croissant Platter$75.00
- Corporate breakfast Morning Muffin Platter$75.00
- Corporate Fruit Platter$95.00
- 12x12 Corporate Open Avocado Toast$75.00
- Cream Cheese & Sliced Lox Platter$95.00
- 12x12 Corporate Scrambled Eggs Platter$65.00
- 12x12 Corporate Salmon Skewers$95.00
- 12x12 Corporate Salad Platter$65.00
Fresh remain letters, chopped tomatoes, chopped cucumbers, chopped red onion, seasoning olive oil dressing on the side
- 12x12 Corporate Pita Falafel Pletter$75.00
- 7 Section Spread Platter$75.00
- 12x12 Corporate Sliced Vegetable Platter$75.00
- 12x12 Slice Lox Platter$95.00
- 12x12 Granola Yogurt Platter$75.00
- 12x12 Hard Cheese Platter$115.00
- 12x12 Spread Platter$75.00
- 12x12 Cream Cheese Platter$75.00
- Mini Lunch Box$45.00
- 9x13 Hot Food$65.00
- 64 Oz Corporate Ice Drinks$17.99
Gourmet fresh drinks served in a table ready bottle
- Package my items in a 12x12 gift box$10.00
- NYC Lox Bagel Platter$95.00
- Cheese Dessert Croissant Platter$75.00
- Lox Sabel Platter$150.00
- Hot Coffee Box$35.00