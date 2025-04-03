Become a Brooklyn Bagel VIP | Join Our Loyalty Program Today
Become a Brooklyn Bagel VIP | Join Our Loyalty Program Today
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg 7 Heyward St
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN, NY
CHEESE DESSERT DONUTS - חלב ישראל
Caramelized Biscoloti Lotus -חלב ישראל$6.75
Orio Cheese Cookie Paste - חלב ישראל$6.75
Salty Pretzel Crunch - חלב ישראל$6.75
Milky Strawberry Shortcake Puff -חלב ישראל$6.75
Bianco Pistachio Treat - חלב ישראל$6.75
Belgium Cheese Hazelnut Verrarolato - חלב ישראל$6.75
12x12 Cheese Donut Corporate Platter - חלב ישראל$50.00
10x10 Gift Box Cheese Donut Platter - חלב ישראל$25.00
GIFT PACKAGES
DRINKS
Zesty Citrus Bursting Boba Tea$7.50
Hibiscus Blossom Burst Boba Tea$7.50
Watermelon Twilight Bursting Boba Slushy$8.50
New! Citrus Cascade Bursting Boba Slushy$8.50
New! Blueberry Sky Boba Refreshing$7.50
Italian Cluster Espresso Creamoo$9.50
Peanut Butter Razzle Creamo$9.50
Oreo Cookie Creamo$9.50
Carmel Pretzel Crunch Creamo$9.50
Fragola Strawberry Creamo Crunch$9.50
Crunchy Chocolate Verrarolato Creamo$9.50
REFRESHING MILKSHAKE$9.50
Pistachio Creamo$9.50
Italian Cappuccino Frappe$9.50
Skinny Italian Cappuccino Frappe$9.00
Mochaccino Frappe$10.00
Caramel Crunch Frappe$9.00
Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappe$9.00
Original Iced Coffee$6.50
Iced Latte$8.00
Iced Belgium Chocolate Milk$6.50
Iced Tropical Tea$6.50
Iced Lemon Ginger$6.50
Iced Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew$7.50
Iced Mocha Latte$8.50
Organic Natural FruitSmoothies$12.50
FruitSmoothies$8.50
Florida Sunshine Fruit Smoothie$8.50
Strawberry Fruit Smoothie$7.50
Italian style Hot Cappuccino$7.00
Hot Original Cappuccino / Latte$8.00
Hot Brewed Coffee
Hot Caramel Crunch Latte$8.00
Hot Pistachio Latte$8.00
Hot Swiss Chocolate$8.00
Hot White Supreme Chocolate$7.50
Hot Mocha Latte$6.50
Hot Americano$6.50
Hot Tropical Tea$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Hot Espresso Shot$5.75
Hot Lemon Ginger Healing Tea$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Brooklyn Bagel Fresh Drinks$3.75
Non Carbonated Drinks$3.00
Poland Spring Water$2.00
Carbonated Soda Drinks$2.00
Brooklyn Bagel Fresh Drinks$3.75
Non Carbonated Drinks$3.00
Poland Spring Water$2.00
Carbonated Soda Drinks$2.00
Pure Watermelon$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Wake Up Call$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Soulkick$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Rockin Beat$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Melon Hydro$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Pure Green Booster$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Golden Girl$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Hydrate$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Pure Gingerade$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Active Charcoal$8.99OUT OF STOCK
BREAKFAST PLATE
Windsor Parmesan French Toast$14.50
Florida Sunny Egg Croissant$10.50
Classic FrenchToast$13.95
Hot Buttered Cheese Crepes$12.50
Breakfast Burrito$16.95
American Wrap Omelet$10.50
Quick Breakfast$13.00
Tourist Bagel Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Avocado Cheese Melt$12.50
Shakshuka Breakfast Plate$16.99
Artisan Israeli Shakshuka Sandwiches$14.50
Healthy Southwest Tuna Wrap$12.50
Avocado Cheese Egg Melt$12.50
Focaccia Sunny Side up$15.99
Just Scrambled Eggs$6.50
Tuna Egg Salad Plate + Toasted EV Butter Bagel$12.95
Spinach Cheese Omelette Plate$14.95
Mexican Roasted Tomato Omelet Plate$14.95
Vegetable Omelette Plate$14.95
Hungarian Mushroom Omelette Plate$14.95
Spinach Cheese Omelet Tortilla$15.95
Cream Cheese & Lox Focaccia$22.00
Breakfast Your Way$15.99
Tomato Salsa Tartar Plate$15.00
Hot Farina$7.00
The Weiss Healthy Sliced cream Cheese & Lox Wrap$14.99