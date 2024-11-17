Brooklyn Bagel -BP 5702 18th ave
5702 18th ave, brooklyn, NY
DRINKS
- Ice Refresher tea$7.99
- New! Citrus Cascade Bursting Boba Slushy$8.50
- New! Zesty Citrus Bursting Boba Tea$7.50
- New! Hibiscus Blossom Burst Boba Tea$7.50
- Blueberry Sky Boba Refreshing$7.50
- New! Watermelon Twilight Bursting Boba Slushy$8.50
- Watermelon Cucumber Mint$7.00
- Star Fruit Passion Fruit Mango$7.00
- Strawberry Acai$7.00
- Dragon Fruit Elderberry$7.00
- Berry Blast Slush$7.00
- Tropic Tango Slush$7.00
- Mango Melody Slush$7.00
- Strawberry Spring Slush$7.00
- lala lemon slush$7.00
- walla watermelon slush$7.00
- peach paradise slush$7.00
- Ice Refresher tea (Copy)$8.19
- Lemon Cucumber Essence Water$3.50
- Organic South African Rooibos Iced Tea$5.99
- Organic Egyptian Hibiscus Flower iced Tea$5.99
- Organic English Breakfast Iced Tea$5.99
- Flavoured Iced tea$7.49
- iced orange juice$4.00
- Coffee (Hot)$2.00
- Espresso shot$3.00
- Espresso Shot (double)$5.00
- Hot Caramel Crunch Latte$7.50
- Hot Pistachio Latte$7.50
- (Hot) Cappuccino$5.50
- (Hot) Latte$5.50
- (Hot) Mocha$5.50
- (Hot) Italian Flavored Cappuccino$5.50
- (Hot) Americano$3.00
- (Hot) Swiss Hot Chocolate$5.50
- (Hot) White Supreme Chocolate$5.50
- (Hot) Lemon Ginger Tea$5.50
- (Hot) Tropical Tea$5.50
- Hot Coffee Box$33.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Crunchy ferraro Creamy Milk Shake$8.50
- Chocolate Oreo Creamy Milk Shake$8.50
- Carmel Mudslide Milk Shake$8.50
- Strawberry Creamy Milk Shake$8.50
- Salty Pretzel Creamo$8.50
- Vanilla Bean Creamo$8.50
- Peanut butter milk shake$8.50
- Lotus Creamo$8.50
- Coffee Creamo$8.50
- Nutella Spread Creamo$8.50
- Creamos$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Smoothie$7.50
- Limonana Smoothie$7.50
- Blueberry Acai Smoothie$7.50
- Florida Sunshine Smoothie$7.50
- Tropical Fruit Smoothie$7.50
- Pina colada Smoothie$7.50
- Iced Tropical Tea$4.50
- Tropical Berry Juice$10.00
- Mango Tango$10.00
- Raspberry mint bliss$12.00
- Ginger Pardise$10.00
- Beet Retreat - Produces a Rich & Healthy Blood Flow$10.00
- Celery Apple Lemon Ginger Juice$10.00
- Refreshing Watermelon Mint Juice$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Espresso Cappuccino$7.50
- Sugar Free Italian Cappuccino$7.50
- Mochaccino$7.50
- Sugar-Free Mochaccino$7.50
- Brazilian Hazelnut$7.50
- Double Chocolate Frappe$7.50
- Crunchy Caramel Frappe$7.50
- Pistachio Frappe$8.50
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- LARGE ICED COFFEE$7.50
- Iced Latte$5.50
- Iced Mocha Latte$5.50
- Iced Belgium Chocolate Milk$6.50
- Iced Lemon Ginger Tea$4.50
- Party Bottle ice coffee$14.99
- 16oz water bottle$1.75
- Sports water bottle 23 oz$2.25
- Gatorade$3.50
- Redbull 8.4 oz$4.00
- Reg Coke$2.00
- Diet coke$2.00
- Coke zero$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Seagram's ginger ale$2.00
- Seagram's seltzer$1.75
- Fresca$2.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- BIG red Bull$6.00
- Raspberry Peach$3.25
- Snapple peach$3.25
- Snapple zero peach$3.25
- Snapple lemon$3.25
- Snapple Zero Lemon$3.25
- Snapple Rasberry$3.25
- Snapple Zero Raspberry$3.25
- Snapple Mango Madness$3.25
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$3.25
- Snapple Apple$3.25
- power c vitamin (vitamin water)$3.25
- diet vitamin water (vitamin water)$3.25
- Citrus (vitamin water)$3.25
- Energy (vitamin water)$3.25
- Celsius sparkling ORANGE$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Celsius sparkling - KIWI GAUVA$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Celsius sparkling - WILD BERRY$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Gatorade$3.50
- Waterloo- cherry limade$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Waterloo - blackberry lemonade$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Waterloo - peach$2.00OUT OF STOCK