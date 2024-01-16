Brooklyn Bagel -BP 5702 18th ave
DRINKS
Ice Refresher tea$7.99
New! Citrus Cascade Bursting Boba Slushy$8.50
New! Zesty Citrus Bursting Boba Tea$7.50
New! Hibiscus Blossom Burst Boba Tea$7.50
Blueberry Sky Boba Refreshing$7.50
New! Watermelon Twilight Bursting Boba Slushy$8.50
Watermelon Cucumber Mint$7.00
Star Fruit Passion Fruit Mango$7.00
Strawberry Acai$7.00
Dragon Fruit Elderberry$7.00
Berry Blast Slush$7.00
Tropic Tango Slush$7.00
Mango Melody Slush$7.00
Strawberry Spring Slush$7.00
lala lemon slush$7.00
walla watermelon slush$7.00
peach paradise slush$7.00
Lemon Cucumber Essence Water$3.50
Organic South African Rooibos Iced Tea$5.99
Organic Egyptian Hibiscus Flower iced Tea$5.99
Organic English Breakfast Iced Tea$5.99
Flavoured Iced tea$7.49
iced orange juice$4.00
Coffee (Hot)$2.00
Espresso shot$3.00
Espresso Shot (double)$5.00
Hot Caramel Crunch Latte$7.50
Hot Pistachio Latte$7.50
(Hot) Cappuccino$5.50
(Hot) Latte$5.50
(Hot) Mocha$5.50
(Hot) Italian Flavored Cappuccino$5.50
(Hot) Americano$3.00
(Hot) Swiss Hot Chocolate$5.50
(Hot) White Supreme Chocolate$5.50
(Hot) Lemon Ginger Tea$5.50
(Hot) Tropical Tea$5.50
Hot Coffee Box$33.00
Hot Tea$2.00
Crunchy ferraro Creamy Milk Shake$8.50
Chocolate Oreo Creamy Milk Shake$8.50
Carmel Mudslide Milk Shake$8.50
Strawberry Creamy Milk Shake$8.50
Salty Pretzel Creamo$8.50
Vanilla Bean Creamo$8.50
Peanut butter milk shake$8.50
Lotus Creamo$8.50
Coffee Creamo$8.50
Nutella Spread Creamo$8.50
Creamos$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Smoothie$7.50
Limonana Smoothie$7.50
Blueberry Acai Smoothie$7.50
Florida Sunshine Smoothie$7.50
Tropical Fruit Smoothie$7.50
Pina colada Smoothie$7.50
Tropical Berry Juice$10.00
Mango Tango$10.00
Raspberry mint bliss$12.00
Ginger Pardise$10.00
Beet Retreat - Produces a Rich & Healthy Blood Flow$10.00
Celery Apple Lemon Ginger Juice$10.00
Refreshing Watermelon Mint Juice$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Italian Espresso Cappuccino$7.50
Sugar Free Italian Cappuccino$7.50
Mochaccino$7.50
Sugar-Free Mochaccino$7.50
Brazilian Hazelnut$7.50
Double Chocolate Frappe$7.50
Crunchy Caramel Frappe$7.50
Pistachio Frappe$8.50
Iced Coffee$4.50
LARGE ICED COFFEE$7.50
Iced Latte$5.50
Iced Mocha Latte$5.50
Iced Belgium Chocolate Milk$6.50
Iced Lemon Ginger Tea$4.50
Party Bottle ice coffee$14.99
2 liter Coca-Cola$7.00
2 liter Sprite$7.00
2 liter Diet Coke$7.00
16oz water bottle$1.75
Sports water bottle 23 oz$2.25
Gatorade$3.50
Redbull 8.4 oz$4.00
2 liter ginger ale$7.00
2 liter diet ginger ale$7.00
Reg Coca-Cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Seagram's Ginger Ale$2.00
Seagram's Seltzer Water$1.75
Fresca$2.00
Red Bull$4.00
BIG red Bull$6.00
Raspberry Peach$3.25
Snapple peach$3.25
Snapple zero peach$3.25
Snapple lemon$3.25
Snapple Zero Lemon$3.25
Snapple Rasberry$3.25
Snapple Zero Raspberry$3.25
Snapple Mango Madness$3.25
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$3.25
Snapple Apple$3.25
vitaminwater Power-C Dragonfruit$3.25
vitaminwater Squeezed Lemonade$3.25
vitaminwater Energy Tropical Citrus$3.25
Celsius sparkling ORANGE$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Celsius sparkling - KIWI GAUVA$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Celsius sparkling - WILD BERRY$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Gatorade$3.50
Waterloo- cherry limade$2.00OUT OF STOCK